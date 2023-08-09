Yankees Rumors: Brian Cashman Being Fired 'Isn't Even on the Table' amid Struggles

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

In the midst of a disappointing injury-plagued season, Brian Cashman's status as general manager of the New York Yankees doesn't appear to be in jeopardy.

Per Bob Klapisch of NJ Advanced Media, managing partner Hal Steinbrenner hasn't even considered firing Cashman.

"The idea (of firing Cashman) isn't even on the table," one source told Klapisch. "It's not up for discussion."

On the heels of their division title and appearance in the American League Championship Series last season, the Yankees signed Cashman to a four-year contract extension that runs through 2026.

Things haven't gone well for the Yankees in 2023 thanks mostly to a series of injuries to key players. Aaron Judge recently returned after missing nearly two months due to a toe injury. Giancarlo Stanton has only appeared in 64 games. Anthony Rizzo is currently on the injured list with what manager Aaron Boone has said is likely a concussion.

Carlos Rodón, who was New York's big free-agent acquisition after Judge signed a new deal, has only made six starts. He's been ineffective in those games with a 7.33 ERA. Nestor Cortes Jr., an All-Star last year, has a 4.97 ERA in 12 starts.

Gerrit Cole is the only Yankees pitcher with an ERA under 4.00 (minimum five starts).

New York's payroll of $279.2 million is the second-highest in Major League Baseball, behind only the New York Mets ($343.998 million).

The Yankees enter play Wednesday with a 59-55 record, 4.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final playoff spot in the AL. They haven't finished above .500 in three of the first four full months of the 2023 season (19-10 in May).

The team has made the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, including three trips to the ALCS during that span.

Cashman has spent his entire professional career in the Yankees organization. He started with the team as an intern in 1986 before working in the scouting department and front office as an assistant general manager under Gene Michael and Bob Watson.

Cashman took over as general manager in February 1998 following Watson's resignation. The Yankees have won four World Series titles during his tenure as general manager.