Greg Sankey on SEC Expansion: 'Not Something Out There We Should Be Reaching For'

As the college football landscape continues to be dramatically altered, the SEC may be done making major additions. At least for now.

"We're very clear that there's not something out there we should be reaching for," Commissioner Greg Sankey said Tuesday on The Paul Finebaum Show while discussing the possibility of more expansion, adding that the SEC "doesn't need to be in four time zones to generate interest on the West Coast or really across the globe."

His remarks come as the Pac-12 faces potential extinction. USC and UCLA had already agreed to join the Big Ten starting in 2024, and last week Oregon and Washington agreed to join them.

And Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are heading to the Big 12, leaving just Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State remaining in a Pac-12 that now appears to be on its death bed.

With the potential of three to four super conferences forming, depending on whether the ACC can hold on to Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and Virginia, the question shifts to how the College Football Playoff might be impacted. The format will expand to 12 teams in 2024.

"The expansion was about bringing in Western football," Sankey told Finebaum. "But now what we've seen is Western football going to other conferences. ... We do have changed circumstances. That can create the thought in my mind and in others of some level of adjustment to be made."

But while the future of college football rumbles above the Pac-12 fault lines, it doesn't appear the SEC is a rush to poach any more teams at the moment, with Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference in 2024.

That will bring the conference up to 16 schools, and at least in terms of football—the major revenue driver in college sports—the conference will have some of the biggest programs in the sport, led by Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M.

"We're in an enormously healthy place, Sankey said Tuesday. "We're not in the middle of the current movement efforts."

Would that change if Florida State and Clemson came knocking? Perhaps. But for now, the SEC seems content with already being the most competitive conference in college football.