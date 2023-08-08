WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 8

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

For the August 8 edition of the gold brand, WWE NXT promised a big night including a major title match, an unofficial championship opportunity and big names in action.



Dominik Mysterio would defend his North American Championship against Dragon Lee. Rhea Ripley would watch from Dirty Dom's corner while Rey Mysterio would appear to support the man he saw as the future of lucha libre.



Noam Dar put his unsanctioned "Heritage Cup" on the line against Tyler Bate. Von Wagner looked for revenge against the disrespectful Bron Breakker.



Mustafa Ali and Axiom both wanted the next shot at the North American Championship and would fight to prove they deserved it.



Blair Davenport wanted to rebound from his difficult loss to Roxanne Perez by defeating Kelani Jordan. Kiana James hoped to keep up her momentum against Ivy Nile.



This show had a chance to blow many people away, showcasing some of the best talent in the company.

