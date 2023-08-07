WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights After SummerSlam

0 of 2

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on August 7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Saturday's SummerSlam event certainly featured some memorable moments, but the only title we saw change hands was the WWE Women's Championship when Iyo Sky cashed in on Bianca Belair moments after she had just won the title from Asuka.

We also saw Roman Reigns defeat Jey Uso after Jimmy Uso returned and betrayed his brother, Cody Rhodes beat Brock Lesnar and earned his respect, Logan Paul cheated to get a win over Ricochet, Shayna Baszler took out Ronda Rousey, LA Knight won the Battle Royal, and both Gunther and Seth Rollins retained their respective titles.

This week's Raw dealt with all of the red brand fallout from this weekend's events as well as set the stage for the next big show, Payback on September 2. Let's take a look at what happened on Monday's Raw.