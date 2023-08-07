WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights After SummerSlam

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights After SummerSlamAugust 7, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on August 7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Saturday's SummerSlam event certainly featured some memorable moments, but the only title we saw change hands was the WWE Women's Championship when Iyo Sky cashed in on Bianca Belair moments after she had just won the title from Asuka.
We also saw Roman Reigns defeat Jey Uso after Jimmy Uso returned and betrayed his brother, Cody Rhodes beat Brock Lesnar and earned his respect, Logan Paul cheated to get a win over Ricochet, Shayna Baszler took out Ronda Rousey, LA Knight won the Battle Royal, and both Gunther and Seth Rollins retained their respective titles.
This week's Raw dealt with all of the red brand fallout from this weekend's events as well as set the stage for the next big show, Payback on September 2. Let's take a look at what happened on Monday's Raw.
Opening Segment
- This was the first week for Michael Cole and Wade Barrett on Raw as a commentary team.
- Rollins had on the biggest pair of crocs ever made.
After we saw a video recapping everything from SummerSlam, Rhodes came out to kick things off. He spoke about beating Lesnar on Saturday and showed a picture of he and Lesnar shaking hands.
Seth Rollins eventually joined him in the ring and suggested they have another match, but Judgment Day came out to interrupt before Rhodes could respond. Damian Priest said he dictates what happens with titles on Raw since he has the Money in the Bank briefcase.
Finn Balor was not with the group at first, but he appeared out of nowhere to attack Rollins while Priest and Dominik Mysterio went after Rhodes. Sami Zayn made the save and helped send Judgment Day packing.
Rhodes suggested a six-man tag match for later in the night to end the segment. All of this was fine, but it probably could have been done without taking up the first 20 minutes of the show.
Grade: B-
Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Matt Riddle vs. Tommaso Ciampa
- Ciampa talked about how much he loves titles in the backstage segment that set up this match. It would be great if Ciampa got another Goldy on the main roster.
- The Tower of Doom spot has been played out for a long time, but they found a nice spin on it during this match.
- The way CIampa and Riddle both blocked aerial moves and turned them into pins at the same time was a fun spot.
Chad Gable, Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa and Matt Riddle competed in a Fatal 4-Way to see who would get the next shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.
All four men were involved in a complicated opening sequence that left them at a stalemate. Gable and Riddle had a nice grappling exchange by themselves before Ciampa took them both out.
These four men all have their own unique styles but somehow found a way to combine all of them to make this an entertaining and energetic match.
If you want to get a crowd in the right frame of mind, putting a match like this first is a great way to do it. Everyone in attendance was cheering and chanting as these four competitors proceeded to put on a fantastic performance.
After several near-falls, Gable ended up getting the pin on Ciampa to earn himself an IC title shot.
Winner: Chad Gable
Grade: A-
