Injured MLB Players Who'll Have Biggest Impact on 2023 Playoff Races

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LHP Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees

Sidelined since the end of May with a rotator cuff strain, Cortes returned on Saturday with four innings of one-hit ball against the Houston Astros. The 2022 All-Star had a 5.16 ERA through 11 starts when he landed on the injured list.

2B Thairo Estrada, San Francisco Giants

Despite missing 26 games with a fractured hand, Estrada still ranks fourth on the Giants roster with 2.0 WAR in 72 games. The 27-year-old has a 106 OPS+ with 28 extra-base hits and 18 steals, and he is 2-for-8 in two games since returning to the field.

LHP Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Fried has a chance to be as impactful as any pitcher who moved at the trade deadline over the season's final two months. The Atlanta ace struck out eight over six shutout innings against a red-hot Chicago Cubs team on Friday in his first start since May 5, and now has a 1.69 ERA in six starts this year.

LHP Hyun Jin Ryu, Toronto Blue Jays

Last Tuesday, Ryu made his first appearance since June 1, 2022, after spending more than a year recovering from Tommy John surgery. There was bound to be some rust, but he navigated nine hits allowed to surrender four runs in five innings. His return gives the Blue Jays the ability to roll with a six-man rotation the rest of the way. However, his return may be short-lived after exiting his second start on Monday with a right knee contusion.

RHP José Urquidy, Houston Astros

Urquidy made six starts in April and struggled to a 5.20 ERA in 27.2 innings before missing the next three-plus months with shoulder inflammation. Barring injury, the 28-year-old will fill the No. 5 starter before likely shifting to the bullpen in the postseason.

RHP Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have been without one of the best pitchers in baseball for most of the season. Woodruff made just two starts in April before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the next four months. He returned with a bang on Sunday. The 30-year-old struck out the first five batters he faced to open the game, and finished with nine punchouts while allowing two runs in five innings.