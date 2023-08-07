Seth Rollins' Next Challenger, The Elite's Future, More WWE, AEW Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Another eventful SummerSlam is in the books and fans are already anticipating what's next.

One of the more exciting elements of the event is that WWE can now go in any number of directions with several storylines. While it's possible some rivalries resume, fresh feuds are bound to kick off as early as this week with the road to Payback officially underway.

That includes determining a new number one contender to World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins, who successfully defended his title against Finn Bálor on Saturday night and outsmarted The Judgment Day in the process.

Additionally, AEW All In at the end of August is fast approaching and the super-card has finally begun to take shape. Among the matches teased is FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, but it remains to be seen how The Elite's other members Kenny Omega and Adam Page will factor into the show.

This installment of Quick Takes will talk The Elite's future after re-signing with AEW, the much-needed shakeup in SmackDown's women's division, the real reason why Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother, and more.