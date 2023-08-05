Red Sox's Alex Verdugo Benched; Cora Calls Loss to Blue Jays 1 of 'Worst Days' in Job

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Have the Boston Red Sox hit rock bottom?

To manager Alex Cora, it might certainly feel that way following a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Cora said that Saturday was one of the "worst days" he has had since taking over as manager in 2018, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo.

"I'm very disappointed. This is probably one of my worst days here in this organization. From day one, everybody's been available," Cora said. "We had our issues or whatever and we've taken care of our things. Today, we took a step back. I feel responsible as the leader. It's hard."

When asked why veteran outfielder Alex Verdugo didn't play in Saturday's game, Cora called it a "manager's decision." MLB.com's Ian Browne reported that Verdugo showed up "roughly two hours before the game started."

While it's unclear if that's why Verdugo was benched, players are typically required to arrive four hours prior to game time. Browne added that the outfielder told reporters he was on time for Saturday's game.

"Today, we took a step back as a team. We have to make sure everybody is available every single day here for us to get to wherever we've got to go," Cora said, per Cotillo. "That wasn't the case. As a manager, I've got to take charge of that. I decided he wasn't gonna play."

Verdugo has been one of Boston's best players this season, slashing .270/.343/.424 with eight home runs and 41 RBI in 98 games. When he's not in the lineup, the Red Sox are considerably worse.

With that said, the Red Sox fell to the Blue Jays in hideous fashion.

With two runners on base and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Connor Wong hit a deep fly ball to left field that Reese McGuire, who was at second base, believed was heading over the Green Monster for the game-winning home run.

McGuire took off from second base and rounded third on his way to home as third base coach Carlos Febles waived him on. Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier ended up catching the fly ball for the second out before throwing the ball to second base to get McGuire out and end the game.

The Red Sox entered this weekend's three-game series against the Blue Jays with an opportunity to close the gap in the American League wild card race. They blew it.

Instead, Boston has lost each of its last two games to Toronto and now sits four games out of an AL wild card spot with a 57-53 record.

Considering Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom did nothing to improve the team at the Aug. 1 trade deadline, it would not be surprising if the Red Sox missed the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons.