Most Impactful X-Factors for the 2023 College Football Season

0 of 6

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When consensus builds about high-level contenders in the 2023 college football season, commonalties begin to emerge.

Some of the storylines, including new coaches and quarterbacks, are typical. Nevertheless, these are vital parts of any campaign and will be tracked at Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and more.

Other topics are player- or team-specific issues. Utah is hoping that quarterback Cam Rising is fully healthy, while certain positions at Notre Dame and LSU have question marks.

Although the term "X-factor" has no absolute definition, it's a handy word to help describe key variables we'll be watching in the fall.

The list is subjective but aims to cover—and, in some cases, group—the biggest uncertainties for perceived top-15 teams.