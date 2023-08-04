Deion Sanders Mocks Oregon HC's Colorado Remarks over Big 12 Move Amid Ducks' Exit

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

The Deion Sanders era at the University of Colorado has already come with a lot of changes.

That now includes a change of conference with the Buffaloes set to make a move to the Big 12 from the Pac-12 in 2024.

But they aren't the only ones. The Pac-12 seems to be falling apart now with Oregon and Washington on the verge of making a cross-country move to the Big Ten, joining USC and UCLA.

When Sanders was asked about the dissolution of the Pac-12 and movement of teams, the NFL Hall of Famer was ready with a shot back at Ducks coach Dan Lanning, who previously said Colorado never won anything in the Pac-12.

"The same teams who were talking about us, right?" he asked sarcastically before saying, "ooh Lord, that was good."

Sanders' response was sparked by Lanning talking down on the Buffaloes' program earlier this week when he was asked about their move to the Big 12.

"Not a big reaction," Lanning told reporters Monday. "I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference. I don't remember...Do you remember them winning anything?"

It's not an incorrect claim given that Colorado won just one game last season and nine total over the past three campaigns. Aside from a COVID-affected 2020 season, the Buffaloes haven't made a bowl game since the 2016 season.

Meanwhile, Oregon has arguably been the class of the conference over the past decade.

And now, both teams are gone.

But none of that affects Sanders or how he envisions the future for his program. He's looking to turn the Buffaloes into a super power of college football, no matter what conference they're playing in.

"Man I don't care nothing about no different teams moving. We trying to win, man," Sanders said. "I don't care where we play. I don't care what conference, who we're playing against, we're trying to win,"

He also didn't try and front regarding the motivations behind the change, admitting that it's about the financial gain for the school and its athletic programs.

"All this is about money, you know that," he said. "It's about a bag. Everybody's chasing a bag, then you get mad at the players when they chase it. How is that? How do the grownups get mad at the players when the colleges are chasing it?"