Oregon HC Dan Lanning on Colorado's Pac-12 Exit: 'Trying to Remember What They Won'

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Oregon Ducks head football coach Dan Lanning isn't too concerned with Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12.

"Not a big reaction," Lanning told reporters Monday. "I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference. I don't remember...Do you remember them winning anything?"

Lanning isn't wrong about Colorado's history in the Pac-12.

The program joined the conference from the Big 12 ahead of the 2011 season and has gone 48-94 since then. It has only two winning seasons over that span, and one of those came in the shortened 2020 campaign, when it was 4-2 in six games.

Granted, things might look different in the future now that head coach Deion Sanders is in charge.

The upcoming campaign will be Sanders' first at the helm, so Lanning's criticism applies to the Buffaloes prior to his arrival. Yet the coach has quickly made waves with his approach to the transfer portal and with the school now returning to the Big 12 in 2024.

The future of the Pac-12 is now a question mark with USC and UCLA also departing for the Big Ten in 2024, but Lanning wasn't really bothered by the loss of a program that has been near the bottom of the conference's standings for much of its time in the conference.