Justin Verlander: Astros Were Preferred Landing Spot At 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

Houston Astros trade deadline acquisition Justin Verlander said the Astros were his "No. 1 choice" for a trade destination from the New York Mets, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome and MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

Verlander, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, helped lead the Astros to World Series titles in 2017 and 2022.

The trade brought Verlander back to Houston in exchange for highly ranked minor league outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.

Verlander said he immediately approved the deal when the Mets offered it to him, per MLB insider Michael Schwab. He is expected to make his 2023 Astros debut Friday against the New York Yankees, according to the New York Post's Christian Arnold.

