Blue Jays' Bo Bichette Placed on IL With Knee Injury; Paul DeJong Activated

R.J. Johnston Toronto Star/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting a shakeup at shortstop.

Bo Bichette is being placed on the 10-day injured list with right patellar tendinitis, according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. Meanwhile, Paul DeJong was activated following his trade from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Bichette was forced to leave Monday's 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre after suffering a non-contact knee injury while rounding first base following a single to right field in the third inning.

The 25-year-old tried to pull up to halt his progress toward second base but his knee appeared to give out and he limped off the field with the help of a trainer.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters Tuesday that an MRI on Bichette's knee revealed no structural damage but did reveal inflammation.

Bichette is in the midst of a breakout season at the plate for Toronto, slashing .321/.352/.494 with 17 home runs, 59 RBI and three stolen bases in 106 games. His absence will surely be a major loss to the Blue Jays lineup, though the acquisition of DeJong should help soften the blow.

The Blue Jays acquired DeJong from the Cardinals in exchange for minor league right-hander Matt Svanson. General manager Ross Atkin told reporters Tuesday that Bichette's injury "heightened the need" to acquire the 30-year-old.

"He's an interesting fit for us without the injury," Atkins said of DeJong. "He's hit left-handers relatively well. Very good defender that complements our organization and depth."

DeJong had spent his entire seven-year career in St. Louis and he now comes to Toronto with big shoes to fill. The 2019 All-Star is hitting .233/.297/.412 with 13 home runs, 32 RBI and four stolen bases in 81 games.

The Blue Jays are in a tough battle for the top spot in the AL East with a 59-49 record. However, while they sit 7.5 games back of the first-place Orioles for the No. 1 seed in the division, the Blue Jays are occupying a playoff spot with a 1.5 game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the final AL wild card spot.

With the Aug. 1 trade deadline having come and gone, teams will now be all-in for the remainder of the year, and Toronto desperately needs Bichette to return sooner rather than later.