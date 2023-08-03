5 NHL Contracts That Look Like A Steal After This Offseason

0 of 5

NHL players eligible for the league's annual free-agent market usually look forward to signing lucrative long-term contracts with their current clubs as restricted free agents or with new teams as unrestricted free agents.

However, there weren't as many notable stars available among this year's crop of unrestricted free agents when the market opened on July 1. The same goes for the restricted free-agent class of 2023.

Meanwhile, the salary cap remained flattened for the fourth straight season, rising by just $1 million to $83.5 million. That left few teams with the cap space to sign players to expensive new deals.

As a result, a number of UFAs wound up signing one-year contracts worth much less than what they might have received had the cap risen much higher. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings signed Alex DeBrincat to a four-year deal soon after acquiring him that could work out well in their favor.

Here are five NHL contracts signed since July 1 that could turn out to be a steal after the 2023 offseason. We'll examine the factors as to why the players accepted the deals they did and how they could benefit their respective teams.