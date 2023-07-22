Buying or Selling the Latest NHL Trade and Free Agency Rumors

0 of 5

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

We're now in the dog days for notable player movement during this NHL offseason.

It's been nearly a month since the 2023 draft (June 28-29) while the frenzy of signings has slowed down considerably since the July 1 opening day of free agency.

Nevertheless, there are a few noteworthy names still available in the free-agent market. The biggest is winger Vladimir Tarasenko, a six-time 30-goal scorer who continues to search for a new home.

A bigger fish remains in the trade market with the San Jose Sharks still dangling superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson. As we'll see, one club came close to landing him earlier this month and still appears to have the inside track.

Trade and free-agent rumors still abound among the NHL media, but which ones are worth buying or selling? That's what we'll attempt to sort out as we look at several of the most significant from the past four weeks.

Do you agree or disagree with our assessments? Let us know in the comments below.