Dodgers Still Top Contender Despite Failed Justin Verlander Trade amid MLB Rumors

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have acquired Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly, and reunited with Kike Hernandez prior to the trade deadline Tuesday but the deals that did not get done are the ones of greatest interest.



The team had expressed interest in dealing for three-time Cy Young Award-winner Justin Verlander prior to the deadline, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, but were unable to get the deal done and the future Hall of Famer returned to Houston in pursuit of another World Series ring.



Despite the inability to close the deal with the Mets to bring the righty in, the Dodgers are still in a position to be a legitimate World Series contender, thanks to veteran experience and an explosive offense that can score with any team in either conference.



The Dodgers currently rank third in team OPS with .786, behind only the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers.



First baseman Freddie Freeman is on pace to have one of the most prolific hitting seasons of his career and currently sits atop the team in OPS for players with more than five at-bats (.993).



Mookie Betts, who has played all over the outfield and at shortstop as needed, is having another stellar hitting season and should smash his previous home run total having hit 28 already. Throw in seven stolen bases and 69 RBI and you have a player that is probably taken for granted in terms of how great he is.



Quality contributions from centerfielder James Outman, catcher Will Smith and designated hitter JD Martinez have helped fuel a Dodgers team, who some expected to take a step back, to the top of the NL West.

Another great year from future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw (10-4, 2.55 ERA) and better-than-expected outings from first-year pitcher Bobby Miller (6-2, 4.37) have given the team just enough from the starting rotation to position itself as a contender to win their second series since 2020.



This, despite an off year for Julio Urias.



Could the team have used Verlander to really solidify the rotation and make them the clear favorite to challenge the Braves as the NL favorite?

Absolutely.

It is difficult to imagine any team currently in contention that would not have been markedly improved by the veteran, especially given his improved play over his last seven starts. The same could be said of Eduardo Rodriguez, for whom the team had a deal in place before he exercised his no-trade clause late in negotiations.



Even without another arm in the rotation, the team has proven its ability to win 60 games, fend off the hungry San Francisco Giants and upstart Arizona Diamondbacks, and eye another finish atop the division.



Because of the elite players they have in key positions, and the championship experience they have (four rings between Kershaw, Freeman and Betts), they are and will remain top contenders as long as whoever is on the mound can continue to play as steadily as they have to this point in the season.

