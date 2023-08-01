USC's Caleb Williams Downplays Patrick Mahomes Comparisons: He 'Has 2 Super Bowls'

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams has earned comparisons to two-time MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, a lofty name to be mentioned in the same breath as for the young USC quarterback.

But as Williams told The Ringer's Kevin Clark, he doesn't think those comps are justifiable just yet:

"I've seen it. I don't think anything of it. I'm my own self. I'm Caleb Williams, No. 13 for the USC Trojans. So no, I don't think too much of it other than, it's respect. This guy has been the best guy in the league since he's basically gotten in the league, at the highest level. So I just say, 'Respect.' The man's got two Super Bowls under his belt and I've got not even one national championship."

Mahomes is a tough act to follow for any quarterback, let alone one still in college. But there are undoubtedly some similarities that people around football have noticed.

"Every play is successful because he either throws on time or moves and makes it happen," an AFC scout told ESPN's Matt Miller. "He has that off-script Mahomes factor."

"Normally, when I hear people comping anyone to Patrick Mahomes, I immediately walk away or throw something at the TV, but it's the correct comp for him," ESPN's Mina Kimes added on NFL Live earlier in July. "The off-platform throwing ability, the creativity, the twitchiness, inside the pocket the escapability, outside the pocket the magic. It is Mahomsian."

Williams is the overwhelming favorite to be the top overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft after throwing for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions in the 2022 campaign, his first at USC since his transfer from Oklahoma.

He may never be Mahomes, who is a uniquely transcendent talent, but he has all the makings of becoming an excellent NFL quarterback in his own right someday.