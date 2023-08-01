MLB Odds 2023: Astros' World Series Line Moves After Justin Verlander Trade with Mets

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Houston Astros have reunited with star pitcher Justin Verlander after acquiring him from the New York Mets prior to Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, and there's a belief the move has increased their chances of winning a World Series this year.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Astros now have the third-best odds to win the 2023 title at +700 (bet $100 to win $700). Only the Atlanta Braves (+330) and Los Angeles Dodgers (+500) have better odds, as Tuesday's trade allowed Houston to jump in front of the Tampa Bay Rays (+800).

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, Verlander was previously acquired by the Astros from the Detroit Tigers at the 2017 trade deadline. He went on to help lead the team to two World Series titles in 2017 and 2022 before signing with the Mets in December.

Unfortunately, the 2023 season hasn't gone the way New York had hoped. After missing some time earlier in the year, Verlander has made 16 starts and has a 6-5 record with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94.1 innings pitched. His 1.14 WHIP is his highest since his final run with the Tigers.

Now that he's back in Houston, perhaps the 40-year-old will be able to return to form and help the team win a second straight championship.