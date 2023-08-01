MLB Rumors: Dodgers Eye Justin Verlander; To Seek New SP If Fail to Trade For Mets SP

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have their eyes on a starting pitcher ahead of the trade deadline, with reigning American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander their primary target.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers are among the teams looking at Verlander right now even though they have "seemingly discouraged by their chances" because he has a full no-trade clause.

Rosenthal did note if Los Angeles' pursuit of Verlander falls through, the team still figures to make a push for another arm it can add to the rotation for the stretch run.

