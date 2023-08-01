X

MLB

    MLB Rumors: Dodgers Eye Justin Verlander; To Seek New SP If Fail to Trade For Mets SP

    Adam WellsAugust 1, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 30: Justin Verlander #35 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a game at Citi Field on July 30, 2023 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Nationals 5-2 as Verlander recorded his 250th career win. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Dodgers have their eyes on a starting pitcher ahead of the trade deadline, with reigning American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander their primary target.

    Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers are among the teams looking at Verlander right now even though they have "seemingly discouraged by their chances" because he has a full no-trade clause.

    Rosenthal did note if Los Angeles' pursuit of Verlander falls through, the team still figures to make a push for another arm it can add to the rotation for the stretch run.

