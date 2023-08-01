SummerSlam Needs Becky Lynch, Rhodes-Lesnar 3 Falling Flat and More WWE Raw Takes

SummerSlam Needs Becky Lynch, Rhodes-Lesnar 3 Falling Flat and More WWE Raw TakesAugust 1, 2023
As a go-home show for SummerSlam 2023, WWE Raw could not quite deliver in building the hype on Monday. However, it certainly delivered some exciting wrestling.
Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar faced off one last time, but nothing came of it despite the expectation that they would announce a stipulation for their ultimate clash on Saturday night.
Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus barely started this week before Zoey Stark intervened. It was then announced they would fight again in two weeks on Raw, missing the SummerSlam card.
Chad Gable faced Gunther in a big spectacle match just days before The Ring General competes against Drew McIntyre. It was a wild showing from a man who has been left in the background too long.
Maxxine Dupri made her in-ring debut against Valhalla and picked up a win. It wasn't the prettiest victory, but the crowd is behind the underdog performer.
Monday's Raw showed off some fresh talent who will likely be showcased more beyond SummerSlam.
Lack of Creativity Has Rhodes vs. Lesnar 3 Feeling Like an Afterthought
Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar have built a feud that is cycling to its finish. Whenever they get close to each other, they fight, no matter how many people try to stop them.
This is the kind of story that needs a powerful exclamation mark at its end. It cannot finish with a regular match. These two should be allowed to brawl without rules.
However, with the focus of SummerSlam on the Tribal Rules main event between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, it seems everything else is secondary, even the climactic end of a rivalry between two of WWE's biggest names.
At every stage, the company has missed opportunities to elevate this rivalry. The second match at Night of Champions was the only one with a story that went beyond just two guys who hated each other.
There is room to tell multiple great tales at SummerSlam. Instead, WWE has put everything on the table for the biggest match and left some big names in forgettable spots or even off the card entirely.
WWE Makes Major Error Leaving Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Off SummerSlam Card
The biggest name in women's wrestling is still Becky Lynch, though Trish Stratus is a legend in the business in her own right.
The feud between the two Superstars has been a bigger part of Raw than Rhea Ripley's title matches.
However, despite the names involved and the focus on this rivalry over the past few months, WWE has decided to leave Lynch vs. Stratus off the SummerSlam card.
There was easily room for this match on a seven-match bill. Arguably, these two deserved that opportunity more than the rushed Logan Paul vs. Ricochet contest or the abbreviated build for Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre.
It is ridiculous to put this off to a random Raw in a couple of weeks' time. It's disrespectful to the legacy of two big names who have been building to this moment since before WrestleMania 39.
Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler Is Best-Built Women's Match of 2023
When Shayna Baszler first turned on Ronda Rousey, it made little sense. However, with each passing week, they have delivered their strongest work to build each other up.
The latest sitdown interview featuring the pair sold both women's mindsets going into Saturday's fight. The Queen of Spades especially sold herself as a killer in waiting.
Very few matches on the SummerSlam card have had a better build than this. In fact, there is not a women's match in 2023 that has delivered more than this one.
When all is said and done, Baszler should be back to top contention. Rhea Ripley may face her greatest challenge in a newly motivated Queen of Spades.
This is what happens when WWE lets the talent tell the stories they want to tell. Hopefully, more women's matches will get the same degree of care and attention in the future.
Chad Gable Proves Once Again Why He Deserves More
While WWE seeks the next Kurt Angle in Gable Steveson, Chad Gable keeps delivering in big moments as though he already is the modern-day Olympic Gold Medalist.
He pushed Gunther to his limit on Monday in an electric match that could have been the main event. He threw The Ring General around the ring like he was bigger than the man near twice his size.
The one thing that had always held Gable back is his height. At 5'8", he is noticeably shorter than his competition, but he has always been able to keep up with them with strength and technical ability.
Hopefully, this was a reminder to WWE that he deserves better. Gable could even be the man to dethrone Gunther with more build in the near future.
He has done exemplary work in keeping Otis and Maxxine Dupri relevant. It's time to let him get himself over.
Maxxine Dupri Is Not Ready for Push on Talented Women's Roster
Maxxine Dupri is over with the WWE Universe. That is worth a lot, but it doesn't mean she is ready for the big time. Chad Gable and Otis put her over enough to make Monday's match with Valhalla matter.
However, the action only showed more clearly why the 26-year-old isn't ready to compete at the top level. While she showed some unique offense, she moved slowly and sloppily throughout in a way that is unsustainable on Raw each week.
Dupri might be able to keep training in NXT, but she does not deserve a regular wrestling spotlight over more talented names such as Candice LeRae, Piper Niven and Nikki Cross.
Much like many others who attempted to transition from manager to wrestler in WWE, she is in a role she is unsuited for. WWE cannot afford to ruin a good thing for her and Alpha Academy as it has with past dynamics like Lana and Rusev.
Dupri will improve the product more as a manager than she ever would in the ring. If she does find herself down the line in the squared circle, she can earn her spot without taking time away from other talented women.