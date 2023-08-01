SummerSlam Needs Becky Lynch, Rhodes-Lesnar 3 Falling Flat and More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com.

As a go-home show for SummerSlam 2023, WWE Raw could not quite deliver in building the hype on Monday. However, it certainly delivered some exciting wrestling.



Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar faced off one last time, but nothing came of it despite the expectation that they would announce a stipulation for their ultimate clash on Saturday night.



Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus barely started this week before Zoey Stark intervened. It was then announced they would fight again in two weeks on Raw, missing the SummerSlam card.



Chad Gable faced Gunther in a big spectacle match just days before The Ring General competes against Drew McIntyre. It was a wild showing from a man who has been left in the background too long.



Maxxine Dupri made her in-ring debut against Valhalla and picked up a win. It wasn't the prettiest victory, but the crowd is behind the underdog performer.



Monday's Raw showed off some fresh talent who will likely be showcased more beyond SummerSlam.

