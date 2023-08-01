Dodgers Should Favor Eduardo Rodriguez over Justin Verlander amid MLB Trade Rumors

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

With Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be contemplating a blockbuster deal. Los Angeles, which remains atop the NL West ahead of the deadline, is reportedly interested in New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander.



"The Dodgers have been engaged with the Mets on the potential of landing Justin Verlander, sources have told ESPN," Alden Gonzalez of ESPN wrote on Monday.

While the idea of adding the three-time Cy Young winner for the stretch run is intriguing, Los Angeles may find a more sensible trade target in Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.



Verlander, who has gone 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA, is arguably the top pitching option available heading into deadline day. However, Rodriguez (6-5, 2.95 ERA), has performed at a similar level so far this season.



Rodriguez may also be the more obtainable of the two. Verlander has a full no-trade clause in his contract and may not be willing to go to L.A. after picking the Mets over the Dodgers last offseason. Rodriguez has a 10-team no-trade clause, but the Tigers appear motivated to move him.



The caveat here is that Detroit isn't going to move Rodriguez for proverbial pennies.



"After a few conversations with people in the game, I am less certain Rodriguez gets dealt at all than I was a couple of weeks ago. And I think that's because there's no guarantee the Tigers can actually get the high-level return they would want," The Athletic's Cody Stavenhagen wrote.



Of course, the price for Verlander is also likely to be high, especially now that the Mets have already dealt pitcher Max Scherzer.



For the Dodgers, though, there's more at play than just availability, or, at least, there should be.



The reality is that Verlander, while still quite capable, will turn 41 in February. He's under contract through at least the 2024 season, and if he pitches at least 140 innings next year, he'll trigger an option for the 2025 season.



Therefore, by trading for Verlander, Los Angeles could potentially be stuck paying him $78.3 million for his age 41 and 42 seasons. That's a risky play, and an irrational one if the Dodgers merely want a rental for this year.



Rodriguez, meanwhile, has an option year coming in 2024 and would become a true short-term rental if he opts out. His player option is clearly more problematic if L.A. wants to add a long-term piece to its rotation, but the Dodgers would have the next few months to convince him to opt-in for the final three years of his contract.



If Rodriguez did opt in, the Dodgers would have him at the affordable price of $49 million for three years—roughly $6 million more than Verlander stands to earn next season.



Los Angeles obviously has options other than Verlander and Rodriguez to consider, but according to Gonzalez, the Dodgers "aren't expected" to add another starting pitcher if he isn't of their caliber.



Both Verlander and Rodriguez would come with some uncertainty. For a regular contender like the Dodgers, however, the challenge of convincing a younger pitcher to stay in the coming months should be more appealing than the prospect of being saddled with an aging—and expensive— player for the next three years.

