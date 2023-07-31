MLB Trade Rumors: Mets Deal Mark Canha to Brewers for Pitching Prospect Justin Jarvis

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Mets are trading first baseman Mark Cahna to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for pitching prospect Justin Jarvis, per multiple reports.

The 50-55 Mets have officially entered seller's mode, with starting pitcher Max Scherzer traded to the Texas Rangers on Saturday and closer David Robertson traded to the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

