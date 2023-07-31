X

    MLB Trade Rumors: Mets Deal Mark Canha to Brewers for Pitching Prospect Justin Jarvis

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 31, 2023

    FLUSHING, NY - JULY 29: New York Mets First Baseman Mark Canha (19) catches a foul ball Washington Nationals Shortstop CJ Abrams (not pictured) during the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets on July 29, 2023, at Citi Field in Flushing, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The New York Mets are trading first baseman Mark Cahna to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for pitching prospect Justin Jarvis, per multiple reports.

    Will Sammon @WillSammon

    Brewers are acquiring outfielder Mark Canha in a trade with the Mets, league source tells <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a>.

    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1

    The Mets have traded Mark Canha to the Brewers for minor league pitcher Justin Jarvis.

    The 50-55 Mets have officially entered seller's mode, with starting pitcher Max Scherzer traded to the Texas Rangers on Saturday and closer David Robertson traded to the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

