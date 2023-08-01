Biggest Questions with a Month Until the 2023 College Football Season

0 of 6

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Ready or not, August has arrived. And soon enough, the 2023 college football season will be kicking off.

Seven long months of the offseason have included a whole lot of research. By this point, most projections about the upcoming campaign are ready to be shared. But every prediction comes with questions.

No matter how prepared you or I might feel, several topics were not—or simply could not—be answered in the offseason.

The topics are subjective and largely target on-field storylines for the 2023 season, although the future of the Pac-12, in various ways, demands a spot in the headlines.