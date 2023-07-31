Justin Verlander Trade Rumors: Dodgers Buzz on Mets SP 'Growing Louder' Among Scouts

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers may not be done adding pitching help.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported buzz about the Dodgers' pursuit of a trade for New York Mets ace Justin Verlander is "growing louder" ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

The Dodgers already landed Lance Lynn from the Chicago White Sox as they attempt to fortify their rotation for the stretch run.

Verlander, 40, has a no-trade clause and would have to approve any deal. The reigning NL Cy Young winner signed with the Mets last winter and has been a rare bright spot in New York's disaster 2023 season. He's posted a 6-5 record with a 3.15 ERA and 1.14 WHIP while striking out 81 batters in 94.1 innings.

While Verlander's strikeout numbers are a little concerning—this is the first time since 2015 he's struck out less than one batter per inning—he's still a high-quality arm for any team looking to make a World Series run.

The Dodgers (59-45) currently lead the NL West by two games but currently rank 22nd in starting pitcher ERA. Their acquisition of Lynn was seen as a first step in fixing the rotation, but the veteran righty leads MLB in home runs allowed (28) and has a 6.47 ERA for the season. It's not exactly a guarantee he'll turn things around.

Verlander has his own concerns given his $43.3 million price tag for next season, but the Mets have already shown a willingness to eat salary to facilitate deals. The Mets are paying $35 million of the $58 million remaining on Max Scherzer's contract as part of the deal that sent him to the Texas Rangers.

Verlander said the Scherzer trade made him more likely to accept a trade to a different team.

"A bit surprised with that one," Verlander told reporters. "Max was obviously an integral part of our team for next season. So, when you see that happen, you can't help but think [about] what's in store for next year. We play this game to win. We want to win a championship and we want to have the opportunity to do so. It changed my opinion a little bit, so tough to see it happen."