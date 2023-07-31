MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees, Phillies, More Seek Right-Handed Hitters Ahead of Deadline

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Gearing up for a postseason push, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are looking to make some additions ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 1. And both organizations are reportedly looking for a right-handed bat to plug into their respective lineups, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays also seem to be in the market and have been looking into potential options.

Morosi reported that the Mets, already big sellers ahead of the trade deadline could be at the heart of any potential moves with Tommy Pham and Mark Canha both on the block.

All four squads are currently in the middle of tightly-contested Wild Card races in their respective leagues. Even as they sit in last place in a loaded AL East, the Yankees are just three games out of a Wild Card spot, leaving them the flexibility to be buyers at the deadline.

Meanwhile, just half a game separates the Marlins and Phillies in the NL East standings.

So, any piece these teams can add will go a long way in possibly making their postseason dreams come true.

Both Canha and Pham are expected to be hot commodities at the deadline given their success against against left-handers this season, particularly Pham. The 35-year-old is batting .255/.339/.532 with a .871 OPS to go along with eight homers and 15 RBI versus southpaws.

Canha has also been decent, hitting .232/.350/.400 with a .750 OPS in his second season with the Mets.

The Marlins have reportedly been uber-aggressive in trying to improve their lineup following a superb first half to the season. They have been trying to poach Gleyber Torres away from the Yankees but the asking price has been a bit too high thus far.

Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reported that New York is asking for right-hander Edward Cabrera and lefty Braxton Garrett, plus two prospects in return for the All-Star second baseman.

Torres has been one of the Yankees' best hitters after Aaron Judge missed time earlier in the season with a torn ligament in his big right toe. He's batting.258/.323/.426 to go along with 16 home runs and 44 RBI.