Yankees Rumors: Marlins 'Pushing Hard' for Gleyber Torres Trade; Asking Price 'Steep'

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Miami Marlins have had significant interest in New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres for a year, but they believe the Bronx Bombers' asking price in return "has been too steep for their liking."

Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reported the news.

"The Marlins were fixated on Gleyber Torres this time a year ago," Miller wrote. "They're still trying to deal for the second baseman, NJ Advance Media learned from a source who is close to Marlins management.

"According to the source, the Marlins have been pushing hard for Torres, but the Yankees' asking price has been too steep for their liking — two 25-year-old starting pitchers, right-hander Edward Cabrera and lefty Braxton Garrett, plus two prospects."

Torres, a two-time All-Star, has played all six of his MLB seasons with the Yankees. The 26-year-old has hit 16 home runs alongside 44 RBI, a .258 batting average and a .750 OPS this season.

Torres enjoyed a scorching-hot start to his career, posting an .849 OPS over his first two seasons. He hit 24 home runs in 123 games during his rookie year before adding a career-high 38 homers in 2019.

Torres has not fared as well since, hitting 52 homers over the past four years (412 games) and managing a .735 OPS.

In fairness, Torres has been a bright spot during a disappointing 2023 Yankees season. His 16 homers are second on the team, and his .750 OPS ranks third.

Despite sitting in last place, the Yankees have a winning record of 55-49, good enough to sit three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League wild card spot. With the reigning AL MVP in Judge back in the lineup after nearly two months out due to a torn toe ligament, it's fair to be at least somewhat optimistic about the Yankees' chances to make a late-season run.

Although Torres is only under team control for one more year, it may not make sense to trade him at this time if the Yankees are still in the race. Their asking price for him is also understandable given his age and past production.

For now, Torres remains a Yankee as New York looks to win a crucial series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday evening.