Report: Some MLB Owners Upset A's Are Getting 'Preferential Treatment' for Vegas Move

Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

The Oakland A's have had a far from seamless process as they attempt to complete their move to Las Vegas.

The organization has already drawn the ire of its fans in the form of organized protests and have also dealt with the tons of red tape that comes along with trying to build a new stadium.

Now, they're dealing with frustration from other team owners in MLB who feel that the A's have gotten an unfair break from the league during this process, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea.

"I heard from industry sources with close ties to MLB ownerships that some owners of low-revenue teams are upset that the A's are receiving preferential treatment -- no relocation fee, for instance -- and that high-revenue owners aren't thrilled that the A's benefit from increasing revenue sharing but don't seem to transfer the money into their baseball team, including payroll," Shea wrote in a column Sunday.

