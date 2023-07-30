Sarah Sjöström Wins 21st Individual Medal to Break Michael Phelps' Swimming Record

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Swedish Swimmer Sarah Sjöström surpassed Michael Phelps' career medal tally after taking gold in the 50-meter freestyle at the world championships.

The victory, which she sealed with a time of 23.62, gave her her 21st career medal in individual races. This put her ahead of Michael Phelps, who had 20 and was the previous world record holder.

"I'm super happy with that," Sjöström said, per ESPN. "It was very busy yesterday, with the world record and the gold medal."

