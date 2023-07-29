Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Zack Martin Contract: Micah Parsons Needs 'A Little Money'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

When asked by ESPN's Ed Werder why the Dallas Cowboys haven't taken quarterback Dak Prescott's advice to pay holdout guard Zack Martin, owner and GM Jerry Jones indicated the team needed to leave room for future contracts.

Namely that of Micah Parsons.

"We've got a guy out here, (Micah) Parsons, who's going to need a little money," Jones said.

Outside linebacker Parsons is heading into the third season of a four-year, $17 million rookie deal he signed in 2021. He is not eligible for an extension until after the 2023 regular season.

Martin is considered one of the NFL's top offensive linemen and earns an average salary of $14 million, which he says leaves him "woefully underpaid relative to the market," per ESPN's Todd Archer. Seven guards are set to make a higher AAV next season.

