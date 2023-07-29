Knicks Rumors: Josh Hart's Contract Extension Could Be in Range of $75M over 4 Years

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is expected to receive a contract extension in the range of $75 million over four years in August, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Without an extension, Hart would become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. He has already exercised his $12.9 million player option for next season.

A midseason trade acquisition from the Portland Trail Blazers last season, Hart slotted in on the Knicks' second unit. He averaged 11.6 points in five playoff games against the Cleveland Cavaliers to help the Knicks reach the conference semifinals for the first time since 2013.

Hart finished his first Knicks campaign having made 25 regular-season and 11 playoff appearances, including the first five playoff starts of his NBA career.

If Hart does end up making around $18.75 million per year next season, it could rank him among the league's top 40 highest-paid guards, according to Spotrac.

Hart indicated he was hoping to play with the Knicks for multiple seasons after scoring 11 points and recording seven rebounds in his New York debut, a February 11 home victory over the Utah Jazz.

"It's definitely somewhere that I would definitely like to be," Hart told reporters following his February debut, per the New York Post. "It's my third time getting traded, sixth year in the league, fourth team, sixth head coach. It's been a whirlwind...I'm looking for a home, and I think this could be it."

Hart's deal isn't the only second-unit contract the Knicks need to find an answer for this offseason.

Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Immanuel Quickley is also in the final guaranteed year of his contract with a $4.2 million club option. He could become a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer of $6.1 million in 2024.

Quickley "is looking for something bigger" than Hart's deal, Bondy reported. That could be too high of a price for the Knicks, who looked into trading Quickley earlier this summer, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz.

If Quickley ends up on the trade table, it sounds like the Knicks might pin their hopes of a go-to sixth man on Hart instead.