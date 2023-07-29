Dalvin Cook on Potential Cowboys Partnership with Tony Pollard: 'It Would Be Good'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Could a backfield of Dalvin Cook and Tony Pollard be in the cards for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023?

In an appearance on NFL Live Saturday, the former Minnesota Viking discussed his free agency journey and his potential suitors. When asked about if he could potentially join Dallas, Cook seemed intrigued by the possibility.

Cook joined the show from New Jersey as he gets set for a visit with the New York Jets. He said that he has no additional visits scheduled with any other teams, but that the process does move fast.

Even though the Jets appear to be the leading candidate to land Cook, the prospect of him playing for the Cowboys is intriguing, in theory. He could team up with Tony Pollard to form arguably the most formidable tailback tandem in the league and would join a team that has the pieces to be a championship contender.

The Jets added four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in the offseason and do have a solid roster, but the dysfunction that has plagued the franchise for more than a decade cannot be ignored. The team has not qualified for the playoffs since 2010 and has the NFL's 24th-ranked offensive line, according to Sharp Football.

Dallas has a top-10-rated offensive line and has made the postseason two years running.

That said, Cook indicated Friday that landing with the Jets is the likeliest scenario as he prepares to sit down with team brass.

"I think they're pretty high," Cook said of his chances of signing with the Jets, according to NFL.com. "I think we're in the position of a team that's building something special, and I want to be part of something special as a player. And I want to add to whatever they got going on. I think the possibility is high, right now, of getting things done."