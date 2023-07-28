Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey on Knee Surgery: I'll Be Back 'Stronger Than Ever'

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey's stint as a Miami Dolphin got off to a less than ideal start when he went down with a knee injury in a training camp practice Thursday.

The star cornerback is expected to be out until at least December, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson. But he seems to be in high spirits after undergoing a full meniscus repair operation Friday, taking to Twitter to give an update on his situation.

Ramsey, 28, went down with a non-contact knee injury and had to be carted off the field at Miami's Baptist Health Training Complex.

The procedure is reportedly supposed to be the best option for Ramsey's career and should help him have some more longevity moving forward. The exact timeline for his return should become clearer very soon now that the surgery is completed, according to Miami coach Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel also revealed that Ramsey gave a message to the team after he suffered the injury.

"What was the most amazing thing about the whole thing was the way Jalen responded," McDaniel said. "He spoke to the team yesterday and it is really moved a lot of people. He first let everybody know how much he appreciated this team and how this team has accepted him and how he has been in the league for a little bit and how he knows that what we're doing here is special."

Ramsey was the Dolphins' big addition this offseason, acquiring him from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. He is a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler.

He was expected to form an elite tandem alongside Xavien Howard.