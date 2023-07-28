Cowboys' Dak Prescott Supports Zack Martin amid Contract Holdout: 'Pay the Man'

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As Dallas Cowboys right guard and team captain Zack Martin misses his second training camp practice in a holdout for a restructured contract, he has his teammates on his side.

"Pay the man," said quarterback Dak Prescott when asked about Martin's absence Thursday, per NBC Sports' Charean Williams.

Guard Tyler Smith said the same day that the Cowboys offensive line was "in full support" of Martin, per DallasCowboys.com's Nick Harris.

Martin, a new member of Madden NFL's "99 Club," has been named to eight Pro Bowls and is coming out of consecutive All-Pro campaigns. He is playing on a $14 million AAV contract, which makes him the seventh highest-paid guard in the NFL, per Over the Cap.

After missing three days of training camp, Martin has accrued $150,000 in fines, Williams reported.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to comment on the team's situation with Martin when training camp began Tuesday.

"I'm not going to discuss anything about any player or players' agreements, but we certainly have great communication with frankly everybody," Jones said, per NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "So, not necessarily any surprises at all but we won't be discussing the football business aspect of this thing with any public comments."

Martin is currently set to make $13.5 million in 2023 and $13 million the following campaign. The total cash for this season puts him tied for 25th among NFL offensive linemen, per Spotrac.