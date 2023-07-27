Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Padres 'Listening' on Star, Yankees Haven't Reached Out

Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The San Diego Padres want to be buyers at the trade deadline. In case they aren't, they are "now listening" to trade talks involving star outfielder Juan Soto, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

As of Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees had not contacted the Padres about a possible deal for Soto, Heyman reported.

The Yankees sit 2.5 games back of an AL Wild Card spot and have been needing left-handed outfield help in the nearly two-month absence of captain Aaron Judge, who could make his return Friday.

Soto agreed to a one-year, $23-million deal with the Padres in January to avoid arbitration. He is set for one more arbitration round next season before becoming a UFA in 2025. Heyman estimated his chances of being traded at "10 percent."

