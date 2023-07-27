DeMeco Ryans: Texans Not Rushing QB1 Decision Between C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

The Houston Texans are in no rush to declare who will serve as their starting quarterback in 2023.

Davis Mills, a 2021 third-round pick, has been Houston's starter in each of the last two seasons, but the addition of C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick in the 2023 draft has put his status into question.

"We'll see," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Thursday, per NFL.com's Michael Baca. "When the time comes for us to declare someone as a starter we'll do that, when it's the right time for us."

Ryans added: "When that time comes it's going to be the best guy that I feel like is going to lead our team in a proper way, and that ultimately gives us the best opportunity to be as successful as we can be."

While the Texans struggled as a whole in 2022, Mills was fairly steady. He completed 61 percent of his passes for 3,118 yards and 17 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in 15 games.

While Mills has the experience, Stroud is widely expected to be Houston's next franchise quarterback and the one that will help the team eventually contend for a Super Bowl title.

However, Stroud is still going to have to earn the starting job, which is something Ryans has been vocal about since the franchise drafted him.

Given the positive reviews he is already receiving this week from NFL reporters, Stroud is well on his way to being the Week 1 starter.