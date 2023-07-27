49ers' Kyle Shanahan Compares Sam Darnold to Steve Young: 'Got That Type of Ability'

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold has never lived up to his status as the 2018 third overall pick.

However, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan sees something special in the veteran quarterback and made an interesting assessment when addressing his career on Thursday, via Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle:

"I mean, Steve Young took a while to get going, and he's one of the best quarterbacks of all time. I don't like to compare anyone to Steve, cause of how good he is, but why can't Sam be like that? He's got that type of ability. He is that type of person. And I'm just pumped that we could get a talented guy like him here."

Darnold signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in March after spending the last two seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers.

He is now in a competition to serve as Brock Purdy's primary backup alongside Trey Lance, the 2021 No. 3 pick.

Given the way Shanahan is speaking of Darnold, it also seems possible that he could see time as San Francisco's starter in 2023, though that currently seems like a long shot.