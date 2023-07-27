Calvin Ridley on Return from NFL Gambling Ban: 'Want My Reputation and My Name Back'

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley expects big things from himself as he prepares for his comeback season after being suspended for all of 2022.

Speaking to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Ridley explained what his personal goals are for the 2023 campaign.

"I want to get back to doing what I do, because I love football," he said. "I just want my reputation and my name back. That's what I'm here to do."

The NFL suspended Ridley for at least one season after he was found to be in violation of the league's gambling policy for betting on games in November 2021 when he was with the Atlanta Falcons.

Ridley was on the non-football injury list at the time after he stepped away from football to focus on his mental health.

The Falcons traded Ridley to Jacksonville on Nov. 1 while he was suspended. The NFL fully reinstated him from suspension on March 6, nearly three weeks after he applied for reinstatement.

Ridley has only played five games over the past two seasons combined. He had the best season of his career in 2020 with 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 starts for the Falcons.

The Jaguars are counting on Ridley to give them a No. 1 option the outside for Trevor Lawrence to take their offense to another level. They won the AFC South and defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30, in the wild-card round by erasing a 27-point deficit.

It was Jacksonville's first playoff appearance and postseason win since the 2017 season.