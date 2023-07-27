Ezekiel Elliott Sent Tony Pollard, Cowboys RBs Text to Wish Them 'Good Luck'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott may no longer be a member of the Dallas Cowboys, but he's still rooting for the team's success in 2023.

Elliott, who was released by America's Team in March and remains a free agent, texted Cowboys running back Tony Pollard to wish him and the team good luck this coming season.

"Just telling all the running backs he knows we'll handle business, take care of everything and just good luck," Pollard said Wednesday, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "It means a lot with his situation, not being anywhere, but him still checking on us and making sure we're all right."

The Cowboys selected Elliott fourth overall in the 2016 draft and he spent his entire seven-year career with the franchise before being released.

The 28-year-old was highly effective during the beginning stages of his career, but his play dropped off over the last three seasons and with the emergence of Pollard in the backfield, the Cowboys made the decision to release Elliott and free up some cap space.

Although Elliott remains on the market, there hasn't been much buzz involving the veteran, and it's unclear which teams might be interested in signing him ahead of the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have left the door open for an Elliott return, but with training camp having begun, it's unclear where the franchise currently stands on bringing him back.