Dodgers Rumors: Lance Lynn Still Being Discussed by White Sox, LA amid Rays Buzz

The Tampa Bay Rays still have competition in their pursuit of Lance Lynn.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Chicago White Sox remain in talks with the Los Angeles Dodgers regarding a Lynn trade. Lynn has the Dodgers on his no-trade list but would reportedly be willing to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate the deal.

The veteran righty has been inconsistent throughout the 2023 season, posting a 6-9 record with a 6.18 ERA and 1.44 WHIP while striking out 139 batters in 115 innings. He's been pelted for 28 home runs—already a career high and four more than any other pitcher this season—while also having multiple outings when he's looked like one of baseball's most dominant power arms.

The Rays and Dodgers are both hopeful a change of scenery will do Lance some good. The White Sox rank as one of baseball's worst defensive teams and play in one of the league's most homer-friendly parks this season.

By contrast, Tampa ranks 19th in terms of the homer-friendliness of its ballpark. Dodger Stadium is the sport's second-friendliest ballpark for home runs this season, which could make Lynn an awkward fit.

The Rays also rank tied for sixth in defensive runs saved in 2023, versus a more mediocre 18th-place rank for the Dodgers. On paper, Tampa looks like a far superior landing spot for Lynn but also a significantly less starry destination than Los Angeles.