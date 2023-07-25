MLB Trade Rumors: Teams Seek 'Filet Prices' as Execs See Value 'More as Chuck Talent'

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is just one week away, and it appears many clubs have high asking prices for talent that isn't up to par.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, teams "are asking filet prices for what the industry regards more as chuck talent."

"The deadline, and the ticking clock that accompanies it, typically helps the parties find a happy medium. It just takes time," Passan added. "And with 20 teams either occupying a playoff spot or within 5½ games of one, that time looks likely to stretch into the weekend."

Some of the biggest names mentioned on the trade market include New York Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, St. Louis Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty, Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito and shortstop Tim Anderson and Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Los Angeles Angeles phenom Shohei Ohtani may also be available for trade this summer with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, but his asking price would be understandably high.

With the clock ticking and several teams looking to add in hopes of making a deep postseason run, only time will tell what teams believe certain players are worth.