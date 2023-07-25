X

MLB

    MLB Rumors: Jonathan India Trade Buzz 'Vastly Overstated' for Reds' 2021 NL ROY

    Doric SamJuly 25, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: Jonathan India #6 of the Cincinnati Reds jogs to the dugout after the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
    Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

    Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India was the subject of a rumor that he could be shipped away prior to next week's MLB trade deadline, but that reportedly isn't likely to happen.

    According to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the trade speculation surrounding the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year is "vastly overstated."

