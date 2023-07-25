MLB Rumors: Jonathan India Trade Buzz 'Vastly Overstated' for Reds' 2021 NL ROY

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India was the subject of a rumor that he could be shipped away prior to next week's MLB trade deadline, but that reportedly isn't likely to happen.

According to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the trade speculation surrounding the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year is "vastly overstated."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.