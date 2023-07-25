Justin Verlander Wrong Target for Offensively Challenged Giants Amid MLB Trade Rumors

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB Network reported that the San Francisco Giants are interested in acquiring Justin Verlander from the New York Mets ahead of the August 1 trade deadline.

It is a misplaced interest, to say the least.

Sure, the Giants could use another quality arm in their rotation, especially with Anthony DeSclafani (4.88), Alex Wood (4.99), and Ross Stripling (5.77) all with ERAs way north of four.

They are walking batters, not striking them out and giving up the long ball, which actually makes the Giants' place in a three-way tie with Arizona and Miami for a National League wildcard that much more impressive.

Other than reputation and the hope that they would be receiving the Verlander of old, targeting the Mets starter is a curious decision at best, particularly when the Pirates are reportedly willing to listen on a younger arm like All-Star Mitch Keller, who has been much better.

Verlander has never looked like the reigning AL Cy Young winner this season, with his command a major part of the problem. Through 14 games, he has walked 26 batters. A year ago in Houston, he walked 29 batters in double the games. He has struggled mightily to find the zone, putting runners on base and his defense in hairy predicaments.

He has not given up the long ball like fellow Met and former Cy Young, Max Scherzer, but his inconsistency at the mound has been problematic.

Not only is the command issue and Verlander's highest ERA (3.47) since 2017 in Detroit cause for the Giants to examine their interest, but so is need.

The Giants are not a particularly good offensive baseball team.

They rank 19th in team batting average with .242. They rank 13th in home runs, 27th in triples, 21st in doubles, 20th in hits and have stolen the second-least bags in the Majors.

While it would be great to have a proven commodity in the rotation, surprisingly regardless of how well (or not) he is currently pitching, the team should focus its attention more on acquiring a bat.

With Reds second baseman Jonathan India (.251, 14 HRs) reportedly available per Mark Feinsand, the Giants have the opportunity to upgrade that position.

Outfielder and hot bat (.271, 35 RBI) Tommy Pham is expected to be available from the same Mets team the Giants are apparently already eyeing for a deal. Ditto Mark Canha (.238, 38 RBI).

Any of the three would provide offensive support to a team that needs it while bringing defensive depth that could benefit the squad, especially after Thairo Estrada and Brandon Crawford both suffered injuries that left the Giants hurting at their respective positions.

While there is a natural tendency to want to find arms to help bolster the roster for a playoff push, and Verlander has a history of excelling in the postseason, the team would be better off finding players that can assist offensively so the Giants can score along with the likes of Atlanta, Los Angeles and Milwaukee, all of whom are going to put up runs regardless of who is standing on the mound.