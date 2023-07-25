Video: James Harden Discusses Damian Lillard Trade Request to Heat amid 76ers Rumors

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden stayed diplomatic when addressing Damian Lillard's current standoff with the Portland Trail Blazers.

During an interview on USA Today's Sports Seriously, Harden said he "see(s) both sides of it" in terms of a team catering to a star player's trade request while simultaneously attempting to get a fair offer.

"I see both sides because I went through it," he said. "The organization wants to do what's best for them. They don't want to just give a player that basically is one of the best players they've ever had in their organization away for nothing, so I get the organization's side.

"And then I get the player's side as far as wanting to play and wanting to be somewhere whether it's because it's the right situation for your family or yourself or whatever that person is going through. ... I wouldn't want an organization to send someone somewhere they wouldn't [want to] be."

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will certainly love hearing comments like that.

Morey said the franchise is willing to accede to Harden's trade demand but added he's waiting for a suitor to put a strong bid on the table. Philly is hoping to get a player of similar value to the 10-time All-Star or the kind of draft capital that can be flipped for a marquee talent.

Harden wasn't afraid to make things awkward when he sought an exit from the Houston Rockets and then the Brooklyn Nets. In both cases, he also wound up on what looked like his preferred destination.

The 2017-18 MVP seems prepared to adopt the same tactic with the 76ers if need be.

But after his USA Today interview, Harden can't claim he doesn't understand why the team hasn't traded him if he's still on the roster by opening night.