Bucks HC Adrian Griffin's 2-Year-Old Grandson Jayce Dies

The two-year-old grandson of Milwaukee Bucks first-year head coach Adrian Griffin died on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, Jayce D. Griffin of Urbana, Illinois was found unresponsive by his father Alan Griffin, and pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital.

"My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family, and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever," Adrian Griffin said in a statement released by the Bucks. "I appreciate your respecting our family's grief and privacy at this time."

The Champaign County coroner's office said an autopsy was conducted on Monday and preliminary reports showed no evidence of foul play.

"At this time, the death of Jayce Griffin appears to be from natural causes pending additional testing and final autopsy results," coroner Duane Northrup said in a statement.

According to Adam Rife of CBS 58 in Illinois, Jayce's mother Jasmine Riggs said she was told by a doctor that fluid was found in her son's lungs. She said he was taken to the doctor on Wednesday after developing what appeared to be a routine respiratory infection, and nothing serious was found at the time.

"I took him to the convenient care. He was running around, they said he was fine, was all happy and healthy," Riggs said. "The next day I took him to daycare."

The executive director of the daycare told Rife that Jayce "was acting normal with no signs of distress" on Thursday.

Northrup's statement also noted that the child's death is under investigation by the Champaign police department and the county coroner's office. No further information will be released until after the completion of the investigation.