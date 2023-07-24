WWE Rumors on LA Knight, Royal Rumble 2024 Location; Pillman Jr. Calls Out Stone Cold

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for 2K

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

WWE 'Taking Their Time' With LA Knight

It was hard to hide the disappointment of fans when LA Knight was unsuccessful in his attempt to earn a United States championship match at SummerSlam on last week's SmackDown.

The IWC was up in arms with what they perceived as a continued burial of Knight, who has gotten himself over with fans thanks to his strong promo skills despite largely forgettable in-ring programs since shedding the Max Dupri moniker. Triple H was even forced to answer questions about Knight's status after the Money in the Bank live event.

"I know LA Knight was a massive favorite coming in tonight, continuing that ascent. Great things come to those who wait, right? And I think that rise is just getting started," Triple H said at his press conference.

It seems, despite some handwringing from fans, Triple H plans to make good on that quote. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said there is no burial of Knight happening but instead a slow burn.

"They're not burying LA Knight, they're just taking their time," Melzer said.

This is a situation where it's fair to be critical of WWE—Knight is getting the biggest pops on the roster outside the Bloodline storyline—but also allow the situation to play out to see if the wait is worth it.

2024 Royal Rumble Set to Take Place in Florida

The 2021 Royal Rumble was held at Tropicana Field in Florida without fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It seems WWE is looking to make a splash in the same area—this time with fan attendance.

PW Insider reported WWE is considering Orlando and St. Petersburg as potential sites for next year's Royal Rumble. A return to Tropicana Field is considered possible, though no formal plans have been set in stone.

Regardless, it appears WWE will send the event somewhere in Florida—a sign the company could want to host the event at a larger stadium or perhaps an outdoor venue. Florida weather would make a January outdoor PLE a possibility.

Brian Pillman Jr. Wants Stone Cold at WrestleMania

It seems Brian Pillman Jr. is hitting the ground running after his reported signing with WWE.

The former AEW star recently made comments calling out Stone Cold Steve Austin while appearing at a Captain's Corner virtual signing.

"I gotta retire Steve Austin. If anybody's gonna do it, it's gonna be his best friend's son, you know? His long-time friend's son," Pillman said. "So I think that should be a moment for me and who knows? Maybe bring out the Varsity Blonds vest for that match.

"I mean, obviously, let's be real, I'd have to face Stone Cold Steve Austin [if I could have a match at WrestleMania in the future]. I can't just let what's-his-name beat me on that. Kevin Steen, I can't let Kevin Steen — sorry for not remembering his name. I'm actually a pretty big fan of his. So I can't let him one-up me there."

Pillman, 29, competed in AEW from 2019 until earlier this year when his contract expired. He's since been seen at the WWE Performance Center, and Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported Pillman is finalizing a deal with the company.

Pillman's father, Brian, and Austin were longtime friends outside the ring and friends-turned-rivals inside of it. Austin and the elder Pillman were in one of the most infamous feuds of the 1990s, which saw Pillman pull a gun on Austin following a "home envasion." The pair previously teamed in WCW under the Hollywood Blonds moniker.

Pillman and Griff Garrison competed as the Varsity Blonds in AEW.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.