Max Verstappen Wins 2023 Hungarian F1 GP; Red Bull Sets Record with 12 Straight Wins

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

Max Verstappen helped Red Bull Racing make history with Sunday's victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród.

The reigning Formula One champion won for the seventh straight time, and the result extended Red Bull's winning streak to 12 races dating back to last season to set a new F1 record.

An air of inevitability hangs over every F1 event right now thanks to Verstappen's dominance. Some hoped Sunday might present a change of pace after Lewis Hamilton claimed the pole one day earlier. The moment was potentially the kind of thing that could kick-start Hamilton's season as well.

Verstappen wasted no time in reasserting what has been the status quo. He overtook Hamilton for first place on the first lap, with the seven-time champion quickly falling back to fourth.

From there, Verstappen did what he has done all year and built a nearly unassailable lead. The remaining drama stemmed largely from who would join him on the podium.

Lando Norris made it back-to-back second-place showings

Running in fourth, Hamilton continued to knock on the door in pursuit of a fourth podium finish in five races. He was unable to close the gap on Sergio Pérez, with Pérez adding to Red Bull's big day.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, nobody had a worse Sunday than Alpine.

Zhou Guanyu triggered a collision on the opening lap that caused Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon to hit one another. Neither driver was able to finish, which was the second consecutive double-DNF for Alpine.

Surely the team's fortunes will improve in the Belgian Grand Prix on July 30.

When it comes to Verstappen, his and Red Bull's streak will end sooner or later. They can't keep adding checkered flags forever. But this is a case of a team and driver firing on all cylinders.

In all likelihood the rest of the field will be racing for second at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in one week's time.