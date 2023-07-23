X

NBA

    Video: Hawks' Trae Young Dances After Marrying Fiancee Shelby Miller

    Erin WalshJuly 23, 2023

    Trae Young finally got his first ring.

    The Atlanta Hawks star married his fiancee, Shelby Miller, on Saturday and the couple was videoed enjoying their first dance following the ceremony.

    Young and Miller have been together since 2017 when the two met at the University of Oklahoma. The two got engaged in December 2021 and welcomed their son, Tydus Reign, in June 2022.

    Young is coming off a solid 2022-23 season in which he averaged 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists in 73 games while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from deep.

    The 24-year-old will look to keep the momentum going in 2023-24 as the Hawks look to claim the NBA title.