Report: Brett Maher, Broncos Agree to Contract After Playoff Struggles with Cowboys

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Brett Maher has found a new home following his playoff struggles with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Denver Broncos have signed the veteran kicker to a one-year deal following a minicamp tryout last month, according to Mike Klis of 9News Denver.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

