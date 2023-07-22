Dan and Tanya Snyder Say Commanders Tenure Was 'Privilege of a Lifetime' After Sale

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Owning a majority of Washington's NFL team from 1999 to 2023 was "the privilege of a lifetime," Dan and Tanya Snyder said Friday.

The Snyders released a statement the day after NFL owners approved the sale of the Washington Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris for $6.05 billion, the highest price ever paid for a North American sports franchise.

The Snyder family originally purchased the team for $800 million, at the time also a record-setting price.

"Being stewards of this historic organization for the last quarter-century has been the privilege of a lifetime," the Snyders said. "When we purchased the team nearly 25 years ago, Dan was quoted as saying, 'I'm a fan. A huge fan. It's that simple.' That is as true today as it was then."

The Snyders referenced the hiring of assistant running back coach Jennifer King, who became the league's first full-time Black female coach in 2021, as an example of Commanders leadership diversity under their leadership.

NFL owners approved the Commanders' sale the same day the league fined Snyder $60 million following an independent investigation that substantiated Dan Snyder's harassment of a former employee and the team's violation of NFL revenue-sharing rules.

In 24 years of ownership by the Snyder family, the Washington football team went 164-220-2 during the regular season. The team has not won a playoff game since 2005.