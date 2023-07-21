Lakers Rumors: Nerlens Noel Contract Was Explored; LA Still Open to Adding Vet Center

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' ongoing search for depth at center led them to explore a deal with Nerlens Noel before he signed with the Sacramento Kings.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, the Lakers expressed "exploratory interest" in the 29-year-old big man.

Noel wound up agreeing to a one-year deal with the Kings worth $3.1 million on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Despite missing out on Noel, Scotto noted the Lakers remain open to potentially signing a veteran center.

Having already taken care of their most pressing business, the Lakers seem to have shifted their focus at this stage of the offseason to their frontcourt. The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported on July 9 they were looking at Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo.

Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Bulls are considered a threat to sign Wood and the Miami Heat could get in the race if they end up acquiring Damian Lillard.

Center isn't exactly a pressing need for Los Angeles right now. Even though Anthony Davis doesn't generally like to play the position, he's capable of doing it when pressed into action.

Head coach Darvin Ham also has Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt on the roster to plug in at the 5.

Noel doesn't move the needle much, though having him as a depth option will be good for Sacramento. He averaged 2.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 17 appearances for the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets last season.