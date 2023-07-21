Cowboys' Brandin Cooks: 'It's Time to Get Back' to Being 1,000-Yard WR After Trade

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Brandin Cooks is ready to return to his absolute best in North Texas.

Following the worst season of his career to close his roller coaster stint with the Houston Texans, Cooks is ready to begin a new chapter with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 and help an already explosive offense by being the best version of himself.

"It's time to get back," Cooks told NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew and Patrick Claybon on Thursday's NFL Total Access. "A lot has to come with that. At the end of the day, like I said earlier, we've got some special guys throughout the offense, all the offensive weapons we have, I'm just going to do my best to the best of my ability, and when we look up at the end of the season, we'll see where we're at."

Prior to being acquired by the Cowboys earlier this offseason in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a sixth-round pick in 2024, Cooks was one of the most consistently productive receivers in the entire league.

The 29-year-old has had six 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his first nine years in the NFL, two of which came with the Texans during his three years with the organization that included a lot of quarterback turmoil.

His last season in Houston was a rough one as he finished with just 57 receptions, 699 yards and three touchdowns. Cooks even requested a trade in the middle of the season, revealing that he nearly landed with the Cowboys at that point as well.

Now, he's looking to compliment a loaded pass catching corps with the Cowboys that includes CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, tight end Jake Ferguson and running back Tony Pollard.

Cooks will try his best to lead and help the young talents shine.

"I think just going into Year 10, being able to have special receivers around me like CeeDee, [Gallup] and [Jalen Tolbert], not only from a production role that I'm expecting but also from a role of being able to lead," he said. "So I think that's what I'm looking to bring. So obviously, I want to get back to winning, and however that looks, I'm willing to do it."